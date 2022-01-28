In a shocking incident, carcasses of hundreds of migratory birds were found at a Udaipur Lake in Gomti district of Tripura.

Following recovery of the carcasses of the migratory birds, the Tripura forest department has ordered an inquiry into the mysterious deaths of the birds.

Migratory birds from California in the United States have been arriving in Tripura’s Udaipur Lake for the last six to seven years.

Tripura becomes the winter home for these migratory birds owing to harsh weather conditions in California during this time of the year.

According to reports, locals in the Sukh Sagar Lake area often hunt these birds for consumption.

Locals also suspect use of pesticides in nearby farmlands as a possible reason for sudden and large-scale death of these birds.

“We have seen people taking away the dead birds. Some people stuffed the bird carcasses in sacks and took them away to home. We don’t know the reason, why they have taken it,” a local was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Carcasses of these migratory birds were reportedly found lying over in a vast area comprising farmlands and the lake.