Agartala: A Deputy Commandant of BSF (Border Security Force) allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon in Tripura, police said on Thursday.



A police official said that Lalu Ram Meena on Wednesday night shot himself with his service revolver at the gate of 39 Battalion of BSF at Jawharnaga in Ambassa of Dhalai district.



54-year-old BSF official was immediately rushed to the Kulai government hospital, where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.



Lalu Ram Meena, a native of Rajasthan, was posted at the M.K Para Border outpost in the Dhalai district.

He was directed to meet the battalion commandant Dr. Subrata Kumar Saha following some adverse reports against him but before meeting the battalion chief he shot himself dead.

Police and BSF are separately probing the incident to ascertain the cause of the suicide of the BSF officer.