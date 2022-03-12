AGARTALA: CPI (M) Tripura State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Friday claimed that the BJP has unleashed a reign of terror in the state following the victory of the saffron party in the Assembly polls in four states.

Opposition party workers and supporters remained at the receiving end due to the violence that left several houses burnt to ashes and private property vandalized and ransacked.

He said, “At least 39 such incidents took place across the state in the last 24 hours. A number of party offices were set ablaze, few vandalized while shops and residences of CPIM party workers were looted by hooligans of ruling BJP”.

Despite all this, he alleged, the Tripura Chief Minister did not speak a single word.

“In several places, police responded and took prompt action to control the situation but the efforts were not adequate. No arrests have been made so far even though we have lodged several FIRs”, said Chowdhury.

According to the party, CPI (M) has written a letter addressing Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb with a detailed description of the incidents and sought his intervention to stop the atmosphere of terror prevailing across the state.

Meanwhile, state committee member Pabitra Kar who was also present in the press conference alleged that in some places police refused to accept the FIR.

“We have all the details including CCTV footage, we will move to court if the police do not take action as per our complaints”, Kar said.