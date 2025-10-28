Agartala: BJP MP from Puri and the party’s Northeast coordinator, Sambit Patra, arrived at Agartala in Tripura on Tuesday.

His visit comes amid growing reports of internecine squabbling, power tussles among strongman leaders, and a turbulent relationship with its ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

Sources indicate the ruling party is facing a tumultuous period. Besides the growing differences with the TMP, party insiders confirm that discontent is mounting internally due to multiple issues.

Internal clashes between various party factions in many areas have led to significant dissatisfaction, especially among long-term party workers.

A major sign of the organizational trouble is the failure to elect a new State President. The term of the current party chief expired months ago, and although a notification was issued for the polls, it was subsequently withdrawn.

While the party has given no formal reason for the delay in filling this crucial post, sources suggest that several influential leaders have vehemently opposed the organizational nominee.

This deadlock, where repeated attempts to settle grievances failed, prompted the high command to maintain the status quo under the leadership of Rajib Bhattacharjee, who is also the state’s lone Rajya Sabha MP.

In recent months, the differences between the TMP and BJP have also grown substantially, with leaders from both sides engaging in veiled attacks.

The tensions have escalated into physical confrontations, with party offices of both sides coming under attack. The BJP, being the comparatively weaker force in the hilly region, is reported to have suffered more losses.

Further escalating the conflict, both parties have aggressively started conducting joining drives in each other’s strongholds. This sends a clear message that, despite their mutual understanding and power-sharing agreement at the state level, they are actively trying to undermine one another.

Patra met separately with BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

According to sources, he is scheduled to meet all party functionaries, MLAs, Ministers, and Members of the District Council (MDCs) in a series of meetings that began at the Tripura State Guest House.