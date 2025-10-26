Guwahati: On a tip-off, 54th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday detained six Bangladeshi nationals, including a child, from Ambassa Railway Station in Dhalai district of Tripura.

As per sources, “the detainees had come to Ambassa with the intention of travelling to Jalpaiguri in West Bengal in search of work. All of them are reportedly residents of Bagerhat district in Bangladesh.”

One of the detainees revealed that he had entered Tripura illegally about a month ago.

He had earlier worked at a tea garden in Bangladesh, where he was in touch “with a person who later introduced him to someone in Agartala. Following that, he and the others travelled to Agartala and were preparing to move toward Jalpaiguri for employment when they were apprehended at Ambassa Railway Station”, said Police sources, reports India TodayNE.

Also Read: Tripura police arrest seven for assault on police officer

The detainees claimed they did not personally know the agent based in Jalpaiguri, but said their photographs had been sent to him in advance.

BSF officials, along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Ambassa, are currently interrogating the six individuals. After questioning, they will be handed over to Ambassa Police Station, and are expected to be produced before the court on Monday.

All six had entered the state illegally with the help of an unidentified person in exchange for money.