Agartala: Days after CPI-M and Congress leaders faced an alleged attack at Nehal Chandra Nagar under Sepahjala district, the ruling BJP slammed them for staging the incident in a motive to malign the name of the state and BJP.

In a press statement, BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the alleged attack on the central and state delegation of the CPM-Congress at NC Nagar in Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district has caught the attention of the state leadership of the BJP.

“The state leadership has already discussed the matter with the local officials and others concerned. The party believes that there is a deep conspiracy behind this incident. The divisive self-interested CPIM and Congress leaders have tried to stage the event as planned to malign the name of state and BJP at the national level”, the statement reads.

Nabendu further said that immediately after the allegations of the Left- Congress leaders came to light, the Chief Minister of the state Dr Manik Saha inquired about the details of the matter from the Director General of Police over the phone from Delhi.

He said that the CM also ordered to take legal action. Accordingly, the police officials were sent to the spot. The state president Rajib Bhattacharya also inquired about the incident from the local police administration and general administration officials.

“After inquiry the BJP leadership has found that CPIM and Congress MPs and MLAs did not even contact the police before going to the respective areas which cleared that their intention was not good behind this visit. The delegation went there and tried to mislead the local people by talking about post-election terrorism. There was a protest there. But there was no attack anywhere. The security personnel present were also quite active and escorted the delegation from the area. No attack occurred anywhere. However, people’s democratic rights cannot be undermined. There too people raised their voices against the evil tactics of CPIM and Congress leaders through democratic means”, said Bhattacharya.

He further alleged that immediately after the polls, many untoward incidents took place at the behest of the divisive leaders of the opposition party.

“But the opposition leaders may not have learned any lesson from the election results yet. Attempts to discredit the state by making false allegations against the government should be avoided. The people have given their verdict in the recently concluded assembly elections. The people of the state will not forgive anyone who conspires against the people by defaming the state. BJP strongly condemns this attempt to spread false information”, said Nabendu.