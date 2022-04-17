AGARTALA: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is likely to visit Tripura on a two-day state tour soon.

BJP sources said he will be visit Tripura within this month (April).

However, no specific dates have been finalized for Nadda’s visit to Tripura.

Nadda will be visiting Tripura for the first time after being appointed as national president of the BJP.

“Nadda’s visit to Tripura was postponed thrice due to Covid 19 related restrictions and crucial elections to five states. This time, he has given his consent to visit Tripura to address the party’s state conference” a senior party functionary said.

During the conference, sources said, the BJP national president will preside over a slew of meetings with all the frontal organizations of the party’s state unit and review the party’s organizational progress.

His visit is significant in the sense that the BJP is all set to fight multiple electoral battles just after his visit.

According to the available information, he will also chair a closed-door meeting of the party’s core committee in Tripura.