Agartala: Tipraha Indigenous progress ice regional alliance (TIPRA) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the role of Tripura police and claimed that innocent people were being picked up on false charges.

The party made the statement in the wake of a couple of arrests in connection with the BJP attacks on the BJP party office carried out two days back.

The party held a massive protest in front of Mandwai police station demanding revocation of false charges and the release of a party worker who was allegedly implicated in fabricated charges.

Chairman of TTAADC Jagadish Debbarma said the party office of the BJP was set ablaze and vandalized after a rally of the BJP and locals of the area are witnesses of the heated altercation that erupted among the BJP supporters during the rally.

“But, unfortunately, the police have filed false cases against innocent people and arrested one of our party workers. Therefore, we are demanding the release of our party worker Ravi Debbarma and others who were framed in fake cases”, said Debbarma.

He also threatened to launch massive protests if the demands were not fulfilled as immediately as possible.

TIPRA also submitted a memorandum to the West District Superintendent of Police through the local Madwai police station.

“We earnestly request the concerned authority involved in the investigation to kindly dropped the false political charges imposed against the innocent people. We the Indigenous people are peace-loving people and our party was! born out of this principle and ethos, the question of clash and creating political turmoil does not find a place in an organization. Therefore we appeal to the authorities to kindly see the matter impartially, where we all strive for peace and tranquillity”, the memorandum reads.