AGARTALA: BJP national president JP Nadda has started his long awaited two-day Tripura visit on Sunday to oversee the party’s organizational activities ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in early 2023.

After Assam and Manipur, Tripura is the third Northeast state where the BJP will try to repeat its government keeping on with its victory streak in this part of the country.

“The BJP is in an aggressive mode now and it has been working hard to win over all the disgruntled leaders and infuse new blood in the organizational rank and file,” a senior BJP leader said.

The BJP leader added: “The party also want to prove its political strength in the tribal areas of the state for which a public rally has been organized in the TTAADC headquarters Khumulwng.”

Meanwhile, preparations for the much anticipated public meeting of Khumulwng is also in full swing.

Also read: Tripura to get AIIMS soon

All senior BJP leaders including Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, union minister Pratima Bhoumik, newly appointed Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, central observer for the party Vinod Sonkar welcomed Nadda at the MBB Airport in Agartala on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Tripura DGP – Amitabha Ranjan and SP West Tripura district Bogati Jagadishwar Reddy visited the event spot at Khumulwng to inspect the security arrangements.

Police sources said that since JP Nadda is Z+ category protectee, security arrangements in the area should be very strong and thus efforts are afoot to ensure a fool-proof security cover across the area.