AGARTALA: As part of campaign by the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura on January 11.

Confirmed by sources within the Tripura BJP, Amit Shah’s visit is strategically designed to invigorate the electoral machinery of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and solidify support in the Northeast state.

Preceding the visit, a series of meetings are currently in progress at both party and ministerial levels.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha is hosting a crucial meeting with state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee, former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and other prominent leaders of the party in the state.

“The purpose of Shah’s visit is part of a comprehensive strategy to bolster the party’s standing in Tripura and establish a foundation for the impending polls,” the source said.

It added: “The union home minister is anticipated to address public gatherings, engage with party workers, and conduct pivotal meetings with local leaders to evaluate the political landscape.”

“However, the detailed schedule of his activities is yet to be officially released,” added the source.