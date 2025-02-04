Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually inaugurate the Tripura government’s appointment letter distribution program on Wednesday.

The event, set to take place at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, will witness the distribution of job offer letters to 2,806 candidates selected for various state government departments.

According to officials, the ceremony will be presided over by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha.

Several key ministers, including Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das, Cooperatives Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, Minister of State for Industries and Commerce Brishketu Debbarma, and Chief Secretary JK Sinha, will also be present.

The appointment letters will be handed over to candidates selected through the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) for various government posts. These include Pharmacists specializing in Allopathy, Homeopathy, and Ayurveda under the Health Department, as well as Lab Technicians and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) across different government departments.

As per official instructions, selected candidates must report to Swami Vivekananda Maidan by 12.30 pm with their original documents, photo ID, and admit card from the recruitment examination. Other attendees have been asked to arrive by 3.30pm.