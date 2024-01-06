Agartala: Governor of Tripura Indrasena Reddy Nallu today said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha is committed to taking Tripura to a new height with novel confidence on the developmental path of the state which has been paved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his maiden speech on the first day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly winter session, Guv said that the development in important sectors of social, economic, educational, health and infrastructural facilities is taking place with rapid strides in a transparent manner under the smooth and firm leadership of my Government.

“The Government of Tripura, under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha has taken a series of initiatives aimed at fostering transparency, inclusiveness and sustainable development. The Government established the General Administration (Good Governance) Department in August 2023 in line with the vision set forth in the state budget 2023-24. Under the General Administration (Good Governance) Department, a State Institution for Transformation, namely, Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) has been set up under the aegis of the State Support Mission (SSM) of the NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India).

“The newly created TIFT will help in identifying the key growth drivers and enablers thereby leveraging them to boost the economic growth. It shall strengthen the monitoring and evaluation ecosystem and data analytical system for evidence-based decision-making. It shall also establish a knowledge platform to enable the State to share good governance and policy practices among peers and leverage the expertise of knowledge institutions, development partners, multilateral agencies, civil societies, academia and other stakeholders. One of the cornerstones of Tripura’s good governance initiatives is the emphasis on digital transformation”, said the Governor.

He added that by the above digital transformation as a part of good governance, the state Government is grasping to achieve the uphill tasks set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is approaching its goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

With the adoption of e- Office and e-Cabinet my Government has taken initiatives to pave the path unto that goal.

“My Government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the people of the state. During the period from 2018-19 to 2023-24, Tripura Police has been able to achieve commendable success. As a part of “Nasha Mukta Abhiyan”, a total of 2,54,713 Kgs Ganja, 10,92,524 bottles of cough syrup, 50,05,301 yaba tablets and 38,731 grams of heroin were seized and 5,84,06,709 ganja seedlings were destroyed with the registration of 2,478 (Two Thousand Four Hundred & Seventy-Eight) cases and arrest of 3,822 persons”, said the Governor.

He further informed that the state government has been working tirelessly to provide employment opportunities to the youths of the State.

“Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura under the Directorate of Employment Services & Manpower Planning, Government of Tripura is constituted for recruitment of Group- ‘C’ and Multi-Tasking Staff (Group- D) posts in Government Departments. For the post of Group-C, the board has finally published the list of 1,980 (Nineteen Hundred and Eighty) candidates qualified, while the process for the selection to the post of Multi-tasking Staff (Group-D) is on. During 2018-19 to 2023-24 till date a total of 74 (Seventy-Four) job fairs for recruitment of job-seekers in the private sector under the National Career Service Project have been conducted by this Department”, he added.