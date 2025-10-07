Agartala: The state headquarters of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in Tripura’s Agartala was reportedly attacked on Tuesday when a group of BJP supporters allegedly vandalised the office during a protest rally against recent incidents of political violence in West Bengal.

Eyewitnesses said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised a rally in the city to condemn attacks on its MPs and MLAs in West Bengal.

While the march, led by leaders of BJP’s frontal wings including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), began peacefully, a section of participants reportedly broke away near the Motor Stand area and targeted the AITC office.

According to reports, the attackers damaged a few party flexes and flower pots before being restrained.

BJP Sadar Urban District president Ashim Bhattacharjee and BJYM state president and MLA Sushanta Deb intervened to control the situation. No major damage or injuries were reported.

Bhattacharjee told reporters that the incident reflected the anger of party workers over the “repressive politics” of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. “Bengal was once known as the land of reformers and revolutionaries. Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, it has turned into a centre of political anarchy. The recent attacks on BJP leaders like Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh show that the Trinamool has lost public support and is now resorting to violence,” he alleged.

He added that while Tripura had once sympathised with the Trinamool Congress when it ended 35 years of Left rule in Bengal, the party “has now become synonymous with oppression and corruption.”

Reacting to the incident, the Trinamool Congress condemned the attack as “an assault on democracy.” In a statement on its official X handle, the party said, “The violent attack on AITC Tripura’s office by BJP-backed goons is not an isolated act of aggression — it is an open assault on democracy. Those in power unleash violence to silence their opponents, exposing not strength but fear and moral bankruptcy.”

The party further added, “They may destroy offices, tear posters, and intimidate workers, but they cannot destroy the spirit of resistance that lives in every Trinamool worker and every citizen who believes in justice. We will not be silenced. The people of Tripura and India are watching.”

Police confirmed that they are investigating the incident and monitoring the situation to prevent any further unrest.