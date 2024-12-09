Delhi: Despite uncertainty over permission, leaders from the INDIA bloc parties in Manipur will go ahead with their protest against the BJP-led NDA governments in the state and Centre at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today.

The protest, which was initially planned for December 6, was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to Hareshwar Goswami, State Congress chief spokesperson, the demonstration will proceed as planned, with leaders from the CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, AAP, and NCP from Manipur joining the protest. Several leaders and office bearers of the INDIA bloc, including five MLAs of Manipur Congress, are already in the national capital for the protest.

The protest is a response to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has resulted in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced since May last year.

The INDIA bloc is demanding peace and normalcy in the state and is criticizing the BJP-led government for its handling of the situation.

The protest will take place at 1:30 pm.