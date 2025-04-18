Agartala: Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder on Friday accused former Chief Minister of Tripura Samir Ranjan Barman, of obstructing the ongoing construction work of the cover drain project under the Agartala Smart City scheme.

Majumder, along with newly appointed commissioner of AMC Dr Vishal Kumar and engineers of the city corporation, visited the old RMS chowmuhani area. He inspected the ongoing construction works of the cover drain project and instructed the officials to make sure that the project gets completed in time.

Speaking to the media persons after his visit, Majumder alleged that former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman and his family members had tried to create obstruction in the cover drain construction project in front of their house. Majumder said that the government would not tolerate such arbitrary interference and asserted that if required, legal steps would be undertaken against the accused person.

“As you all know, under the Smart City project, construction of cover drains across the city is underway. A cover drain is being built between Orient Chowmuhani to IGM Chowmuhani to protect the city from waterlogging.

However, former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman and his family are creating trouble in the project, which is undesirable. I have instructed the officials not to tolerate any interference in the work for the larger public interest. If required, we will take legal action,” he added.

