AGARTALA: After Mizoram, cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) have been detected in Tripura, state’s animal husbandry department officials said.

“On April 7, three samples were sent to Guwahati-based North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL) for testing. On April 13, last we received the PCR report that confirmed that all the samples were positive. Even the symptoms of the pigs now sheltered on the farm also indicate that the contagious disease has already entered the farm,” said a senior official in the Animal Husbandry Department.

A total of 63 pigs died in the last few weeks which prompted the department to take necessary action.

An official of the ARDD department said that task forces have been formed to deal with the situation.

“The matter will be officially declared as soon as the Central government writes to the Chief Secretary directing necessary actions. Graves have been prepared in 8 feet by 8 feet formation to bury the infected pigs. In all likelihood, mass testing will be carried out in the nearby villages as well to ensure that the spread of the virus could be contained”.

Before the outbreak, there were 265 mature pigs and 185 piglets in the pig shed of the farm.