Agartala: Tripura police has arrested two men for allegedly raping two minor girls in Khowai and Unakoti districts of the state.

Police on Wednesday apprehended an 88-year-old man for allegedly raping his 7-year-old grandchild in the Khowai district.

He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the mother of the minor.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy was arrested on the charge of kidnapping, raping and marrying a 14-year-old girl at Pecharthal in Unakoti district.

The boy was arrested acting on the minor girl’s father’s complaint on Thursday.

Police booked him under multiple charges including kidnapping, rape, sexual assault, and abetting child marriage.

“Both the accused persons are currently in judicial custody for 14 days. Investigation of these cases are underway,” said assistant inspector general, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

Earlier on November 12, police arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly raping his two-and-a-half-year-old neighbour girl at Kamalpur in Dhalai district.

Two gang-rape cases of minor girls were recorded in Tripura in the last month.

A 16-year-old-girl was allegedly gang-raped at Kumarghat in Unakoti district and another 13-year-old girl was gang-raped at Kalyanpur in Khowai district.