AGARTALA: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast state of Tripura on Saturday (December 02) morning.

The earthquake that shook Tripura was reported at around 9am on Saturday (December 02).

According to the national centre for seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Bangladesh.

Earthquake magnitude: 5.6

Occurred on: 02-12-2023, 09:05:31 IST

Latitude: 23.15 & Longitude: 90.89

Depth: 55 Km

Location: Bangladesh