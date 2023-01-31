Agartala: A total of 305 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Tripura Legislative Assembly Election, slated for February 16.

Altogether 228 candidates submitted their nomination papers on Monday, the last day of filing nominations.

Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura (CEO) Kiran Gitte said that the office of the CEO has made all arrangements for the submission of nomination papers by political parties.

“Today was the last date for filing nomination papers. However not a single candidate this time faced any obstacles or problems in the submission of nomination papers. Today we have received 228 nomination papers and till January 27 the number was 77 taking the total number of candidates is 305,” Gitte told reporters in Agartala on Monday.

In the last 2018 assembly election, a total of 297 candidates were in the fray.

Gitte further informed that he spoke with all the District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police of all the eight districts and not a single law and order issue were reported.

“There were no reports of violence, threats or any kind of law and order issue reported during the submission of nomination papers by candidates. I spoke with DMs, SPs in this regard and no such incidents were reported,” said the CEO.

He further informed that soon after the completion of nomination submission, Election Commission would provide security to all the candidates for free movement.

“Scrutiny will be done tomorrow while February 2 is the last date of withdrawal candidature,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, he informed that 25 general observers have already arrived yesterday along with 8 police observers and they have deployed in their respective jurisdictions.

“Special observed has also arrived from Meghalaya yesterday,” Gitte added.