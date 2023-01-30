AGARTALA: Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, on Monday, filed his nomination to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Monday (January 30) was the last date for filing of nomination papers for the Tripura assembly elections.

Sudip Roy Barman filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from Agartala constituency in Tripura.

Barman submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer for Agartala constituency in Tripura.

Speaking after filing his nomination papers, Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said that the people of Tripura will overthrow the BJP government in the state for better governance.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: Flanked by Assam & Manipur CMs, BJP’s Manik Saha files nomination

“People of Tripura want change,” claimed Sudip Roy Barman.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.