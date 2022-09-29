Agartala: As many as 15 prisoners serving life terms were set free from a Tripura jail on Wednesday.

The prisoners including a CRPF jawan from Agra and two women were pardoned after they were found corrected, officials said.

The prisoners except one were released from Bishalgarh Kendriya Sansodhanagar in the presence of the state Minister for Prison Ram Prasad Paul and senior prison officials.

The CRPF jawan is at present lodged in a jail in Agra and the decision on his release will be communicated to the jail authority soon, the officials said.

He was posted in Tripura and was convicted to a life term after he was found guilty of killing an official of the force in 2008.

Paul said all the prisoners were released under the new Tripura Sansodhnagar Rules-202.

“This is the first time that so many convicted prisoners have been pardoned and released. Earlier it was one or two prisoners were released as special cases,” he added.

The minister said the prisoners who were pardoned had already spent 14 to 15 years behind bars and had rectified themselves completely during their prison days.