Agartala: The winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on January 5, as announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The session, spanning five days, will conclude on January 11, as unanimously decided during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held on Thursday.

During the BAC meeting, Nath expressed condolences for the passing of former minister and MLA Surajit Datta.

Traditionally, the first legislative session of each English year starts with an address by the Governor.

The governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu is set to deliver the inaugural address on January 5.

Nath mentioned that while the house could be adjourned within three days due to limited business, it was decided to have a five-day session to allow ample time for members to discuss the Governor’s speech and facilitate comprehensive deliberations.

Additionally, Nath revealed that the Tripura government intends to introduce two bills during the winter session — the Tripura State Rifle Fourth Amendment Bill and the Tripura State Goods and Services Tax Seventh Amendment Bill.