Agartala: Former Minister Sudip Roy Barman who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress was attacked by a group of people on Sunday night at Ujan Abhoynagar in Agartala.

He had sustained several injuries in the attack and is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

As per reports, Barman, who is contesting from Agartala went to the Ujan Abhoynagar area to meet one of his supporters. During this visit, he was suddenly attacked.

The group attacking him also vandalised his car as well as Congress flags.

Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the attack.

If may be mentioned that the by-elections for the four assembly seats in Tripura will be held on June 23 and votes will be counted on June 26.