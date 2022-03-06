AGARTALA: Tripura government in collaboration with the Centre has been making concerted efforts to transform Tripura into a hub of cultural exchange and research.

A slew of steps have been undertaken in this regard and a proposal of Rs 100 crore is placed before the central government, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

Under this ambitious project, Deb said, campuses of central institutes running under the ministry of culture will be set up here in the state.

“The campuses will offer short term courses in various performing art disciplines to the students. This will certainly make Tripura a powerhouse of cultural exchange and research”, Deb pointed out.

Also Read: Police recover liquid explosives in Jammu & Kashmir

Addressing the inaugural function of the Dharmanagar book fair, Deb said, “A proposal of Rs 100 crore has been put forward. The proposals include the campus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Lalit Kala Akademi Centre and a full-fledged campus of National School of Drama. All these institutes are famous across the globe for the performing art courses offered there.”

Deb said that once these institutes open their campuses in the state, students from different parts of the country will arrive here for studies, hence paving the way for a seamless exchange of culture and study.

Also Read: Two former Assam MLAs get two years jail for assaulting ranger in Kaziranga National Park

“The government is already taking steps to acquire a plot of 2,360 acres for National School of Drama while land acquisition process for Lalit Kala Akademi centre is also underway. The government is in talks with other cultural institutes running under the ministry of culture so more such institutes could be opened here in the state”, Deb added.