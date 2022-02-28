AGARTALA: Newly elected CPIM Tripura secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Monday said that the party was eager to infuse fresh blood at the organizational level to pave the way for new ideas in the state’s Left politics.

Chowdhury said, “As many as 41 per cent of the new divisional secretaries elected during our conferences held in the last few months are young faces. The experienced leadership will certainly guide the party supporters but new faces will give the organization a strong shape in the days to come.”

Addressing a press conference at CPIM party headquarters after the formation of the new state committee, Chowdhury said, “The new 70 member state committee has been formed after the two-day state conference. The new secretariat was also formed and five party members got permanent invitee membership of the state committee.

A total of 316 delegates from different parts of the state attended the conference that has taken up a set of resolutions to strengthen the party. More than 40 speakers addressed the conference and highlighted the challenges and shared their valuable suggestions. The speakers who spoke on the occasion include party members from divisional level to state-level”.

Slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, as many as 8,819 families affiliated with the Left parties came under attacks either physically or economically in the last 47 months.

“After the formation of the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura, direct attacks had been perpetrated on the life and livelihood of 8,819 CPIM supporting families. A total of 3,574 families lost their livelihood opportunities permanently while 3,264 workers had been physically assaulted. A significant share of these people has been left permanently disabled due to the ghastly violence”, Chowdhury added.

Apart from that, he said, over 400 party offices were bulldozed and 137 existing offices are not allowed to be opened. “We have decided to wage a movement against the fascist attacks being meted out against the Left supporters”, he added.

Chowdhury also categorically refuted the allegations labelled by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and said that in the days to come they would see CPIM in their party office as well. “The way the minister is trying to link all the incidents with CPIM, I am very sure that one day he will say half of the BJP people are in contact with CPIM”, said Chowdhury.