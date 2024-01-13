Agartala: In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday announced the formation of an eight-member manifesto committee, with senior party leader Manik Deb appointed as its head, as per a statement from a party representative.

TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha shared that the objective of the manifesto committee is to engage in deliberations with senior party members and formulate a set of at least 10 significant programmes before the elections.

Saha added that the committee is required to present its findings to the TPCC by the end of January, following which the matter will be taken up with the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Furthermore, Saha disclosed that district-level committees have been directed to initiate a membership drive throughout the state.