Agartala: In a determined effort to eliminate the drug trade, Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, declared on Saturday that he has issued directives to the Tripura Police to dismantle the network of drug trafficking by identifying and apprehending the smugglers.

Emphasising the alignment of state efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving a Neshamukt Bharat (Drug-Free India), the chief minister inaugurated the South Tripura NM Super League Football Tournament at BKI ground, Belonia.

During the event, he administered the pledge to the participating players, stressing the adverse impact of intoxication and the need for a collective stand against drugs.

“Intoxication is leading us towards destruction. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have stressed zero tolerance against drugs, and we are actively working in that direction. I am pleased that our government, in collaboration with the Tripura Police, is raising awareness through football matches,” stated Dr. Saha.

Later, he announced, “We are all aware of the side effects of intoxication, affecting not only the drug addicts but the entire family. During our door-to-door program, many families pleaded to save their children from the clutches of drugs. To address this, in this year’s budget, we have decided to open de-addiction centers in all eight districts of the state.”

Dr. Saha underscored that drugs are infiltrating from Myanmar through Assam and Mizoram, with smugglers exploiting Tripura as a corridor to transport drugs to Bangladesh.

“For those involved in the drug trade, I have instructed the police to monitor and disrupt their activities, breaking the supply chain. We are actively working in this direction and have been seizing a massive cache of drugs across the state,” he added.