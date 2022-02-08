AGARTALA: Tripura government has accomplished the task of 100 per cent Aadhaar linkage with ration cards in the state, setting a new milestone in the sector of public utility. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was informed about the development while he was chairing a review meeting of the food department at the civil secretariat.

A government press statement issued at the high-level meeting said, secretary to the Department of Food, Public Resources and Consumer affairs department Sharadindu Chowdhury said that there are altogether 1,884 fair price shops in the state and out of these, 466 are in urban and the rest of the others in rural areas.

“In order to ensure that ration goods reach the deserving persons, biometric authentication has been introduced in all the ration shops. And due to synchronization of the Aadhaar data, people of Tripura are now enabled to lift ration from any parts of the country through the newly given ration card”, he told the meeting.

He later clarified that all the procedures beginning from stock management to delivery of goods are monitored online to keep the flow of ration goods transparent.

He also informed that the state government has decided to open more than 408 ration shops out of which 159 are already open.

During the meeting, Chief Minister said, “Under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Yojana, the LPG customers in the state will receive gas cylinders at their doorsteps. The home delivery of services shall start soon and the department should take efforts”.

“The Central government is paying 28 per cent as the transportation cost and thus if any gas agency refuses to deliver gas cylinders at the homes of the beneficiaries strict action is needed to be taken”, the Chief Minister told officials.