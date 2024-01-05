Agartala: Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, announced on Friday that sculptures crafted by artisans in a workshop at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala will soon grace various locations in Varanasi, adding to the aesthetic charm of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

During her visit to Tripura, Lekhi inspected a sculpture workshop jointly organized by the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre and Lalitkala Academy.

The minister expressed pride in India’s rich civilization, culture, and heritage while underlining the importance of mutual respect for diverse languages, religions, and cultures to strengthen national unity.

Speaking to the media, Lekhi revealed that all sculptures created in the workshop would adorn different populated areas in Varanasi.

She commended the Lalitkala Academy of Tripura for its collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and highlighted the historic opportunity for Tripura’s artists to showcase their talents in Varanasi.

“The Ministry of Culture has entrusted the Lalitkala Academy of Tripura with this project. I am proud of the artists of Tripura and their remarkable work. This initiative not only showcases Tripura’s artistic prowess to the people of the country but also to the world. It marks the first time Tripura’s artists have had the opportunity to display their sculptures in Varanasi,” she remarked.

Recognising Varanasi’s status as a popular destination with around 10 crore visitors annually, Lekhi emphasised that featuring Tripura’s exceptional craftsmanship would not only attract attention to the North Eastern region but also contribute to the state’s tourism.

According to Suman Majumder, the workshop coordinator, the ongoing workshop aims to create 50 sculptures.