Agartala: In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare services and ensuring hassle-free treatment for the people of the state, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has announced a major expansion at AGMC & GB Pant Hospital.

With a keen understanding of the growing healthcare needs, under the leadership of Dr Saha who is also the Health Minister of Tripura, the State Government has decided to increase the number of beds at the AGMC & GBP Hospital from 727 to an impressive 1,413.

This substantial augmentation aims to address the rising patient load and provide top-notch medical facilities to the citizens.

On Facebook, Dr Saha wrote, “I am happy to announce that the state government has decided to increase the number of beds at the AGMC & GBP Hospital from 727 to 1,413, considering the increasing patient load. This will also include 140 beds for 07 super-specialty departments of the hospital. The state government is committed to transforming the health infrastructure of the state”.

Under this initiative, Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital are set to undergo significant expansions in their medical facilities.

The number of beds in the medicine department is being increased from 120 to 280, while the general surgery department will see an increase from 120 to 180 beds.

Similarly, the pediatric department is expanding from 60 to 80 beds, and the obstetrics and gynecology department is growing from 114 to 132 beds.

Additionally, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and post-operative care beds are increased from 58 to 112.

On the other hand, 20 beds are being allocated for each of the seven super-specialty departments, namely Urology, Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Nephrology, and Cardiology. This brings the total number of beds in these super-specialty departments to 140.

Furthermore, beds in other departments are also increasing totaling 234 additional beds.

The CM stated that this decision reflects the state government’s commitment to infrastructural development in the healthcare sector, aligning with the overarching goal set by the prime minister.