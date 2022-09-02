Agartala: A 32-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable posted in Tripura’s Khowai district was found dead, police said on Friday.

The deceased BSF constable was posted at the sector headquarters at Khasiyamangal in the Teliamura area.

According to police, the BSF constable identified as Balu Ram Kuri was on sentry duty at the battalion headquarters in Teliamura.

A head constable, who had come for maintenance of the system, spotted him lying in the video conference room at the sector headquarters, said a Tripura police official.

The cause of death of the constable is yet to be ascertained.

“His body was found lying in a pool of blood. Our officials rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The cause of the death will be known after getting the post-mortem report. We have registered an unnatural death case,” Teliamura SDPO Sonacharan Jamatia said.