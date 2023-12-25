Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday urged state government officials to work transparently, ensuring that people do not miss out on government benefits, and emphasized that transparent governance would strengthen the relationship between the government and the public.

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) at S. P Mukherjee Lane in Agartala. Tripura is among the first few states to operationalize the State Institution for Transformation (SIT).

TIFT comprises a Project Implementation Unit, Monitoring & Evaluation and Data Analytics Unit, and a Media Monitoring Unit. It also includes a CM Dashboard designed on the lines of Gujarat, a CM War Room to monitor major projects, flagship schemes, and citizen services, as well as a video conferencing facility covering all Districts, Sub-Divisions, and Block offices.

Dr. Saha emphasized that good governance means people must access all government benefits transparently.

“Through good governance, we must maintain a good relationship. The last person should believe that this government is working for all. PM Modi has encouraged everyone to open bank accounts with zero balance. Our country is now protected under PM Modi’s leadership, and we are fortunate. Following PM Modi’s direction, our state government is also working. I want to tell officials that we must work transparently. Transparency is our priority. Now, we can collect data under one roof and have opened this war room so that people can connect with the Chief Minister. We must ensure a good relationship between the government and the public,” he added.