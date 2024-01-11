Agartala: Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday announced a new investigation into the unfortunate incident of electrocution during the Ulto Ratha Yatra, which resulted in the tragic death of ten devotees from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness in Kumarghat, Unakoti district last year.

The fatal incident occurred when the pinnacle of Lord Jagannath’s chariot came into contact with a high-tension live electric wire over the national highway.

During the final day of the Tripura Assembly’s winter session, Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma brought up the issue, seeking a response from Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who also oversees the Home portfolio.

In his reply, Dr. Saha stated, “Following the incident, the revenue department submitted a report. Upon thorough examination, I found certain aspects in the report needing further scrutiny. It was evident that additional analysis and review were necessary for issues highlighted in the report. Consequently, a fresh inquiry has been initiated to determine the actual parties responsible for this tragic incident.”