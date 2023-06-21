NEW DELHI: Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the Amul campaign in 1966, is no more.

daCunha conceived the Amul ‘Utterly Butterly’ Girl along with his art director Eustace Fernandes.

The campaign turned 50 in 2016. He was then the MD of advertising agency ASP.

The idea was to have a girl who would “walk her way in the Indian kitchen and the housewife’s heart”, daCunha was quoted as saying.

The first of such ads mimicked the Hare Krishna movement in 1969 with the Amul creative team coming up with the caption – “Hurry Amul, Hurry Hurry”.

“Very sad to learn that Mr. Sylvester Dacunha, the legend of Indian Advertising world, is no longer amongst us,” Pavan Singh, General Manager-Marketing at Amul India said.

“It was an honour to have learnt the art of Brand communication and advertising, from him over nearly 3 decades,” Singh said.