GANGTOK: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to visit Sikkim on Saturday (January 06).
Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Sikkim on Saturday (January 06) on a three-day visit.
During her stay in Sikkim, Sitharaman would attend a credit outreach program at Manan Kendra in Gangtok.
She will also visit the border village of Kupup in East Sikkim.
The union finance minister is also stated to attend a credit outreach program by NABARD.
Sitharaman will return to New Delhi on January 08 on the completion of her three day tour of Sikkim.