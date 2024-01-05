GANGTOK: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to visit Sikkim on Saturday (January 06).

Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Sikkim on Saturday (January 06) on a three-day visit.

During her stay in Sikkim, Sitharaman would attend a credit outreach program at Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

She will also visit the border village of Kupup in East Sikkim.

Also read: Police swings into action after fake account of Sikkim CM created

The union finance minister is also stated to attend a credit outreach program by NABARD.

Sitharaman will return to New Delhi on January 08 on the completion of her three day tour of Sikkim.