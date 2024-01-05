GANGTOK: A fake account under name of Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has been identified on social media platform Facebook.

The fake Facebook account under name of Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay account was created by unknown miscreants.

The Sikkim chief minister’s office (CMO), on Friday (January 05), filed an FIR against “some miscreants” in regards to the matter.

The FIR has been filed at the Sadar police station in Gangtok, Sikkim.

A statement, issued by the Sikkim CMO, states that the fake account has been found misusing the chief minister’s name and identity on Facebook.

Miscreants have been posting “unwarranted content” through the fake account, the Sikkim CMO stated.