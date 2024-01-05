GANGTOK: In a historic development, at least five transgender voters were also added to the rolls.

This was informed by chief electoral officer (CEO) of Sikkim – D Anandan – on Friday (January 5).

Voters’ count in the Himalayan state of Sikkim stands at 4.62 lakh, informed by chief electoral officer (CEO) of Sikkim – D Anandan – on Friday (January 5).

Sikkim CEO D Anandan said that there are a total of 4,62,456 voters in Sikkim as of January 1, 2024.

This marks an increase of 4050 voters from the previously published draft roll in Sikkim.

It reflects a 0.88 percent growth, the Sikkim CEO said.

He added that 13,716 new voters were added to the electoral rolls of Sikkim.

On the other hand, 9666 names were deleted.

The final electoral roll of Sikkim now comprises 2,32,117 male voters and 2,30,334 female voters.

The Sikkim CEO highlighted the success of a dedicated drive to enrol persons with disabilities (PwD) in the electoral process.

The special initiative resulted in an increase, with 3856 disabled voters now officially registered in the voter list of Sikkim as of January 1, 2024, he added.