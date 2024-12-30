Six Assam tourists rescued from heavy snowfall in North Sikkim

GANGTOK: Six tourists from Assam were rescued in North Sikkim after being stranded due to heavy snowfall and dangerous road conditions.

The group, traveling on motorcycles, was trapped near Yakshe, approximately 10 kilometers from Lachung in the Mangan district, on Sunday night.

The severe snowfall and the presence of black ice on the roads made it impossible for the tourists to continue their journey. As the storm intensified, local police, assisted by residents, launched a rescue operation to bring the group to safety.

Following the rescue, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked swiftly to clear the road to Yumthang Valley, reopening the route by Monday morning.

However, authorities cautioned travelers about the lingering danger of black ice, urging everyone to check road conditions and take precautions before starting their trips during the winter season.

This incident highlights the need for heightened safety measures when traveling in mountainous regions during adverse weather conditions.