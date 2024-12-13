Allu Arjun detained by Hyderabad Police over Pusha 2 stampede incident

Guwahati: Hyderabad Police detained Tollywood actor Allu Arjun on Friday in connection with a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule‘ on December 4.

The incident resulted in the death of a woman and critical injuries to her son.

A police team from Chikkadpally Police Station took the actor into custody from his house in Jubilee Hills and shifted him to the police station.

Allu Arjun’s father, filmmaker Allu Arvind, and other family members were present during the detention.

The police had registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered on December 5 based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s husband.

The theatre owner, general manager, and security manager were arrested on December 8.

Allu Arjun had approached the Telangana High Court on December 11, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR).

The actor had announced assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased’s family and expressed his condolences on social media.

He also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the injured boy.