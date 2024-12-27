Winter in Assam is quite colder and people of the state have embraced hoodies as a staple item to possess in the colder months.

Hoodies have become the top winter wear of 2024 and people irrespective of their gender and age have embraced it as a staple part of their wardrobe for the colder months.

Let’s see why hoodie has become the top winter wear of 2024 in Assam-

1. It is a versatile winter wear which people can style with casual or formal wear, heavily embroidered attire and outfits with vivid prints.

2. It is a lightweight outfit that is easy to carry and is made with comfortable materials like cotton, fleece, wool, polyester etc;

3. As the name itself suggests, hoodies come with a hood or covering so it also serves a cap with which we can comfortably cover our heads and ears so it has become a multi-functional winter wear.

4. Hoodies also work well as layering piece which means that you can wear it under a jacket or coat without any discomfort.

5. These outfits also come with a pocket so essential items like mobile phones and wallets can be carried with ease.

6. These versatile outfits are also timeless in appeal as you can wear it for work or even put it on at home.

7. Being gender neutral, hoodies have embraced by all in high closeness as a dear winter outfit literally.

8. These are excellent travel companions because they are comfortable for long journeys and can also double as a pillow or blanket whenever the need arises.

9. It is an affordable outfit and are cheaper than other mandatory winter essentials like sweaters and jackets

10. As hoodies have a simple design and has a relaxed fit, it has become a garment that truly everyone can wear.