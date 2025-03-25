Guwahati: A significant shipment of Sikkim’s Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Dalle Chilly has been exported to the Solomon Islands, according to an official statement on Monday.

Known for its fiery pungency, vibrant red color, and high nutritional content, Dalle Chilly, also called Fire Ball Chilly or Dalle Khursani, is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, along with potassium.

The recent export, totaling around 15,000 kg, was sourced from South Sikkim farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) by Mevedir.

These farmers now receive a premium price of Rs 250-300 per kg, significantly higher than the regular market price of Rs 180-200 per kg.

This price increase highlights the economic advantages of GI certification and the potential for international trade.

GI labels safeguard the quality and uniqueness of region-specific products, and this export marks a growing recognition of Sikkim’s agricultural excellence in global markets.

The successful export of Dalle Chilly not only provides financial benefits to local farmers but also boosts Sikkim’s international visibility, showcasing the state’s rich agricultural heritage and high-quality produce.

In a similar development, Meghalaya’s distinct ginger also made its debut in the Dubai market earlier this month, gaining international recognition.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma shared the achievement on his X account, emphasizing the significance of this milestone for the state’s agricultural exports.

The entry into the Dubai market was initiated by eight Meghalaya farmers, who visited Dubai to explore international markets and learn about global trade practices.

This effort highlights the high quality of Meghalaya’s ginger and provides farmers with valuable insights into international trade methods.