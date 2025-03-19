Guwahati: Two Danish tourists made headlines for picking up litter along the road while traveling to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim.

Their simple but impactful act of responsible tourism inspired both locals and fellow travelers.

India has been facing a widespread problem, with waste scattered along roads, railway tracks, beaches, and water bodies.

Such acts remind the public of the importance of keeping our surroundings clean.

An Instagram video shared by ‘sikkimdiariescom’ captured their efforts, quickly amassing 38,000 views.

The caption read, “Two tourists from Denmark were seen picking up waste material on the way to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their kind act of cleaning up the area caught the attention of fellow travelers and locals.”

The video showed the tourists carefully collecting discarded waste, setting an example of civic responsibility.

Their initiative also showed how small actions can help preserve the natural beauty of tourist destinations.







