GANGTOK: In a bid to deal with natural calamities, the Sikkim government is working on new disaster risk reduction framework.

Landslides are a common phenomenon in the Himalayan state of Sikkim that throws life out of gear frequently.

Landslides affect daily livelihood, transport and communication of the people of Sikkim, especially during monsoon seasons.

“The state government is working with other Himalayan states to establish a new disaster risk reduction framework to deal with natural disasters,” Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang said.

The Sikkim chief minister also attributed loss of forest cover as the nature’s growing inability to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Sikkim government has initiated steps to protect the environment, chief minister Tamang said.