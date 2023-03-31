GANGTOK: A special session of the Sikkim legislative assembly would be held on April 10, 2023.

This was informed by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday (March 31).

“A special session of the Sikkim legislative assembly will be held on 10th April 2023,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang said.

The special Sikkim assembly session has been called to discuss on the term ‘Sikkimese’.

“SKM is serious, sensitive and sincere towards the identity, existence, security and rights of Sikkim and Sikkimese people,” said Jacob Khaling, spokesperson of SKM and political secretary to Sikkim CM.

“The government has called an important assembly session of the Sikkim government on April 10, 2023 to discuss the reality of this issue, what is the government’s stand and the supervision and stand of all the people’s representatives and if necessary to pass resolutions in the interest of the people of Sikkim,” said Khaling.

Blaming the previous SDF government in Sikkim Khaling said: “Common people know that the current government is facing many challenges due to the serious mistakes of the previous government regarding the interests and concerns of the people of the state. But in every challenge the Sikkim government has succeeded in protecting and protecting the rights, rights and identity of the people. Even in such challenges and situations, the present Sikkim government has been protecting the rights, rights, honour, dignity and identity and existence of the Sikkimese people and such initiatives will be taken sincerely in the future as well.”