Guwahati: The Sikkim Transport Department on Saturday issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate its AI-powered e-challan system amidst the public outrage and widespread criticism over the issuance of allegedly false and unjustified e-challans.

According to the department’s order, it stated that, the department issued the SOPs, following the local drivers and vehicle owners’ concerns over the issuance of false and unjustified e-challans.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Effective April 10, the system will not generate e-challan immediately in cases involving “document failure-based violations,” the order stated.

It further stated that the system will now conduct multiple auto-verifications with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) database before issuing an e-challan.

The system will send a prior alert to the vehicle owners in Sikkim via SMS or WhatsApp if the department finds their vehicle documents expired or unavailable”, it said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, the order asserted that the SOPs provide a 10-day window for owners to update their documents on the online VAHAN portal if valid records exist. The system will generate a formal e-challan only after the 10-day window expires.

“If AI cameras falsely generate an e-challan, the department will cancel it and compensate vehicle owners with double the penalty,” the order added.