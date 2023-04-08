GANGTOK: Social activist Passang Gyali Sherpa has resigned as member of the inner line permit (ILP) committee, which was formed by the Sikkim government, to oversee the applicability of ILP system in the Himalayan state.

Sherpa resigned from the Sikkim government constituted ILP committee as a protest against the violence that rocked Singtam during a join action council (JAC) rally.

Notably, Passang Sherpa is also the vice president of the JAC that is spearheading a public campaign against the expansion of the definition of the term Sikkimese.

The ILP committee is tasked to study the implementation of ILP and its impact in other Northeast states and make suitable recommendation.

Demand for an ILP system in Sikkim have been regularly made by political parties and apolitical organizations claiming that rising influx is posing a demographic risk to the local indigenous communities.

The issue has escalated here following a recent Supreme Court’s observation that the Sikkimese Nepali community here are persons of foreign origin.

Earlier on Saturday (April 08), violence broke out at Singtam in Sikkim during a rally of the joint action council (JAC).

The JAC rally at Singtam in Sikkim came under attack by some unidentified miscreants.

In fact, the general secretary of the JAC – Keshav Sapkota was brutally thrashed by the miscreants.

Many, who participated in the rally sustained injuries.

Among those, who were injured in the violence, also included senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Mechung Bhutia.

On the other hand, Sepkota was also severely injured in the attack and was rushed to the hospital.

He reportedly suffered injuries head and face injuries.

The miscreants also vandalised the vehicles of Keshav Sapkota and Mechung Bhutia.

Meanwhile, section 144 CrPC has been imposed at Singtam Bridge and Goskhan Dara areas in Sikkim following the violence.

Following the incident, security personnel in heavy numbers have been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation of tensions.

The JAC rally was organised opposing change in the definition of the term Sikkimese.