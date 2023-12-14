GANGTOK: Over 1200 tourists, who were left stranded in forwards areas of East Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, have been evacuated to Gangtok.

The rescue operation, carried out by the Indian Army, began on December 13 night and concluded on Thursday (December 14) morning.

A total of 1217 stranded tourists were evacuated by the Indian Army.

The stranded tourists were at first taken to the Army Transit Facility amid heavy snowfall and provided with medical treatment, food and shelter.

Later, the tourists taken to Gangtok by road.

The tourists expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for their help and ensuring their wellbeing.