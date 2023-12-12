GANGTOK: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who is on a four-day Sikkim tour, has called for embracing secular thoughts to foster tolerance among all sections of people.

While imparting Buddhist teachings at the Paljor stadium in Gangtok, Sikkim to over 30 thousand people, Dalai Lama called for embracing of diversity.

The 87-year-old Buddhist monk promoted dialogue among different faiths saying: “All religions are the same.”

He said that all faiths teach compassion and non-violence to the believers.

All major traditions preach love and kindness although there may be different methods and philosophies, the Dalai Lama said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader focused on elucidating Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s 37 practices of Bodhisattva (‘Laklen Sodunma’) and the ceremony of generating Bodhichitta (‘Semkye’).

“Constantly scrutinizing the state of one’s mind with unwavering mindfulness and alertness to contribute to the well-being of others—this embodies the practice of all Bodhisattvas. Cultivating Bodhichitta on a daily basis can lead to even greater benefits,” Dalai Lama said.

“All dharmas are equal. Embracing diversity and secular thought fosters understanding, tolerance, and shared values, emphasising our common humanity over differences in faith or practices. By upholding these ideals, societies can strive for inclusivity, harmony, and the collective well-being of all people,” he added.

Notably, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrived in Sikkim on a four-day tour of the Himalayan state on Monday (December 11).

He was received by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

He was also accorded a grand welcome by monks of various monasteries in the state with a traditional Buddhist ritual of dance and prayer known as ’Sherbang’.

Dalai Lama had last visited Sikkim in 2010.

He is scheduled to stay in Gangtok till Thursday morning when he will leave for Salugara in Siliguri, West Bengal.