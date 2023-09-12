GANGTOK: The old pension scheme will be reinstated in the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

This was informed by Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang-Golay on Monday (September 11).

The Sikkim government decided to restore the old pension scheme in the state based on the report submitted by an experts’ committee.

In December last year, the Sikkim government had constituted a committee to examine the viability of restoration of old pension scheme for the state government employees.

The panel will be headed by Sikkim personnel department secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia.

Furthermore, the Sikkim chief minister also informed that “one family one job” rule will be regularised in the state soon.