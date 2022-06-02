The Sikkim transport department has decided to implement odd-even system for movement of private vehicles in Gangtok city.

The odd-even system for private vehicles in Gangtok – the capital of Sikkim – will come into force from June 6.

The Sikkim transport department has informed that the odd-even system for movement of private vehicles in Gangtok city will be implemented for “better traffic management”.

The odd-even system for private vehicles will only be implemented in the areas under the Municipal area of Gangtok in Sikkim.

“Odd numbered private vehicles: Only vehicles having registration number ending with odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) shall be permitted from 0930 hrs to 1700 hrs on odd dates of the month,” a notification from Sikkim chief secretary read.

On the other hand, private “vehicles having registration number ending with even digits (0,2,4,6,8) shall be permitted from 0930 hrs to 1700 hrs on even dates of the month”.

However, the restrictions (odd-even system) will not be enforced on Saturdays, Sundays and on government holidays.

Moreover, vehicles belonging to the emergency services have been exempted from the restrictions (odd-even system).